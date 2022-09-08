Antonio Conte nominated for August Premier League Manager of the Month

Tottenham Hotspur’s good start to the 2022-23 Premier League season is already paying dividends in the monthly awards. The Premier League released its list of nominees for August’s Manager of the Month award and Antonio Conte was one of the five head coaches to get a nomination.

PL Manager of the Month nominees for August!



Conte is nominated along with Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, Brighton Chelsea manager Graham Potter, and Fulham boss Marco Silva.

Predictably, Conte’s nomination met with a chorus of Darth Vader-esque NOOOOOOOOOs from Spurs fans on social media because of the perceived “curse” of the Manager of the Month award; the perception is that the winner of this award inevitably ends up doing poorly the following month.

First of all:

This isn’t a thing, as you don’t have to look far to see examples of Jurgen Klopp or Pep winning this award multiple months in a row with no supposed ill effects. It’s also good and cool when Tottenham’s head coach picks up an award nomination, because that means they’re doing well and winning games, there’s no downside here at all.

But secondly, if there IS a curse, the good news is that Mikel Arteta is likely to win the award anyway after Arsenal picked five wins in five during the month of August, so he’s in the line of fire, not Conte. Ur welcome.

There. Feel better? We’ll find out the winner in a week or so.