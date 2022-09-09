The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, September 9

hello everyone. there will be no track of the day today.

News broke yesterday of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch. She was 96.

Harry Kane and Antonio Conte both shared messages on social media following her death.

My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very difficult time. The Queen was an amazing inspiration and will be remembered for her incredible years of service to this country. Rest in peace, Your Majesty. https://t.co/Tj0NrDpWBo — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 8, 2022

Kane was awarded an MBE in the 2019 New Year’s service Honours for his services to football following England’s World Cup run the previous year. Kane received his MBE from Prince William.

Posting on his Instagram story, Conte shared a quote from the late monarch:

Antonio Conte on Her Majesty the Queen: pic.twitter.com/0RDVZ33nhI — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) September 8, 2022

“‘It has always been easy to hate and destroy. To build and to cherish is much more difficult.’” he wrote.

On a personal recollection of my sport-watching experience, I remember Queen Elizabeth attending Wimbledon in 2010. She took her place in the royal box to watch Andy Murray, her country’s great tennis hope, battle Finland’s Jarkko Nieminen in the second round.

Murray won in straight sets. Afterwards, he and Nieminen bowed to the queen.

