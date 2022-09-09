 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, September 9

The Queen

By Fitzie
hello everyone. there will be no track of the day today.

News broke yesterday of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch. She was 96.

Harry Kane and Antonio Conte both shared messages on social media following her death.

Kane was awarded an MBE in the 2019 New Year’s service Honours for his services to football following England’s World Cup run the previous year. Kane received his MBE from Prince William.

Posting on his Instagram story, Conte shared a quote from the late monarch:

“‘It has always been easy to hate and destroy. To build and to cherish is much more difficult.’” he wrote.

On a personal recollection of my sport-watching experience, I remember Queen Elizabeth attending Wimbledon in 2010. She took her place in the royal box to watch Andy Murray, her country’s great tennis hope, battle Finland’s Jarkko Nieminen in the second round.

Murray won in straight sets. Afterwards, he and Nieminen bowed to the queen.

And now for your links:

