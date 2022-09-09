FA announces postponement of Premier League, WSL matches to mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II

The United Kingdom is in a period of mourning following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 on Thursday. We join everyone in passing our condolences to the royal family for their loss.

Tottenham Hotspur are set to take on Manchester City this weekend, but as expected with the passing of the Queen, all sporting events will be postponed, according to the Football Association:

Confirmation: This weekend’s round of premier league football is OFF. pic.twitter.com/yCdkOywv6G — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) September 9, 2022

The postponement will go up until next weekend as it is supposed to be nine days. While English football will come to a standstill, the belief is that UEFA will still have their three competitions continue as planned. This means that Spurs, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham United, will still play their mid-week matches next week in their respective Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League competitions.

In addition, there are now concerns that NEXT weekend’s matches will also be postponed, meaning Spurs’ match against Leicester City is also in question.

Told there are major concerns about football fixtures taking place NEXT weekend due to the likelihood of police being redeployed en masse to London ahead of the Queen's funeral. — Ben Rumsby (@ben_rumsby) September 9, 2022

Should this also happen, it would mean Tottenham’s next Premier League match would not be until the North London Derby at the Emirates on October 1.

In addition, the Women’s Super League has also confirmed that this weekend’s matches are also postponed. This was supposed to be the first week of the season, and Tottenham Hotspur Women were set to host Manchester United Women at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the early match on Saturday.

WSL games for opening weekend of the season confirmed as off. Follows suit with EFL and Premier League this weekend. — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) September 9, 2022

There is no word on when these matches will be made up, but it’s a virtual guarantee that they won’t occur until after the World Cup. Every week is packed between now and the winter break so there is simply nowhere to put these matches until we start seeing the cup competitions get down to the final rounds.

This will all be sorted in due time, but for now the focus is on the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II.