Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa: Match Thread and How to Watch

Welcome to 2023 everyone. Tottenham Hotspur are looking to get back on track and keep pace in the top four as they welcome in Aston Villa.

Spurs have slipped to fifth place, two points behind Manchester United while Liverpool are just behind them with the same margin. With the January window now open for business, we know Spurs are targeting some help and will attempt to offload players, but before those rumors can truly churn, we’ll see how the new year starts out for our boys from north London.

Lineups

Your first starting XI of 2023 pic.twitter.com/QTkwl19pOy — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 1, 2023

This is your Aston Villa team to face Tottenham Hotspur. #TOTAVL pic.twitter.com/Ia9IbaMeXP — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 1, 2023

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 2:00 PM UK, 9:00 AM ET

TV: Sky Sports HD (UK)

Streaming: Peacock (USA), DAZN (CAN)

