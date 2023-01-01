Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: Spurs fall at home in another listless display

New year, same old Tottenham. Tottenham Hotspur hosted 12th-place Aston Villa, and put paid to supporter hopes that they might have turned over a new leaf after the end of 2022. Tottenham conceded two goals in the second half to Villa, the tenth straight match in which they’ve conceded first. But this time, they couldn’t engineer a comeback. Spurs didn’t generate much offense of their own, and fell on their collective faces. The final score was 0-2 to the visitors; Emi Buendia and Douglas Luiz scored for Villa.

Antonio Conte opted to make a couple of changes from last week’s Boxing Day draw against Brentford, but none bigger than Bryan Gil starting in the attacking band with Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min, in place of Dejan Kulusevski, who was not in the side at all. Alasdair Gold reported that Kulusevski missed the match due to “a slight muscle injury” but that Spurs were hoping he wouldn’t miss more than this match.

In addition, Eric Dier moved to the bench after a somewhat calamitous last match, with World Cup winner Cuti Romero returning to the starting lineup alongside Clement Lenglet and Ben Davies. Matt Doherty kept his place at right wingback alongside Ivan Perisic, and with Rodrigo Bentancur still injured, the midfield pivot remained as a pairing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Yves Bissouma. Hugo Lloris returned to his place in goal for Tottenham.

It was pretty bad! Here are some match notes. Notably, I deleted a bunch of the more ragey ones before posting.

