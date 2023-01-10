The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Tuesday, January 10

hello hello - today is part two of the trilogy surrounding fitzie’s saturday.
So disgusting. Horrified. Still, after all these days.
Your hoddler-in-chief’s saturday took a terrible, terrible turn around 4pm.
I was riding an elevator up when a man, looking very ill, began a sneezing fit sans covering his mouth.
And then, my dears, your hoddler-in-chief felt a snot droplet make contact with his face. Disgusting. Horrifying.
Your HIC ran down an upwards-moving elevator to wipe the snot away from his face. Just as he did, ANOTHER drop makes contact with his hand. How on earth does one:
- Sneeze downwind?
- Not cover their freaking mouth?
So here are some tips for you on how to sneeze:
And just to build on this excellent video:
- Sneeze away from people, especially if you’re on an elevator. Sneezing downwind is NOT A GOOD IDEA
- Sneeze into your arm, preferably that elbow pit. The closer your mouth is to it, the fewer germs that can land on other people’s faces!
- If you’re that ill, just stay at home - or mask up!
No one should ever, ever experience the horrors of being sneezed on. Let’s all hope your HIC has a continued clean bill of health.
Share your sneezing tips here!
Fitzie’s track of the day: Don’t Stand So Close to Me, by The Police
