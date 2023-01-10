The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Tuesday, January 10

hello hello - today is part two of the trilogy surrounding fitzie’s saturday.

So disgusting. Horrified. Still, after all these days.

Your hoddler-in-chief’s saturday took a terrible, terrible turn around 4pm.

I was riding an elevator up when a man, looking very ill, began a sneezing fit sans covering his mouth.

And then, my dears, your hoddler-in-chief felt a snot droplet make contact with his face. Disgusting. Horrifying.

Your HIC ran down an upwards-moving elevator to wipe the snot away from his face. Just as he did, ANOTHER drop makes contact with his hand. How on earth does one:

Sneeze downwind? Not cover their freaking mouth?

So here are some tips for you on how to sneeze:

And just to build on this excellent video:

Sneeze away from people, especially if you’re on an elevator. Sneezing downwind is NOT A GOOD IDEA

Sneeze into your arm, preferably that elbow pit. The closer your mouth is to it, the fewer germs that can land on other people’s faces!

If you’re that ill, just stay at home - or mask up!

No one should ever, ever experience the horrors of being sneezed on. Let’s all hope your HIC has a continued clean bill of health.

Share your sneezing tips here!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Don’t Stand So Close to Me, by The Police

