The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, January 11

We sure have had a past couple of days recounting fitzie’s saturday. We saw a bird eat a worm mid-afternoon, your hoddler-in-chief freaking out when a stranger sneezed on his face. And now, the final act of our saturday trilogy.

Welcome to Lululemon, a place where “athleisure” meets extortionate prices.

It feels wrong, if grossly entitled, to moan about returning a Christmas present from Lululemon that I did not ask for. The gifter meant well, but athleisure isn’t really my thing.

Does it make me a hypocrite that I wear their running shorts all the time (though never bought a pair myself)? Answer in the comment section below!

This was my first time inside a Lululemon. I don’t want to be in there as someone whose salary is likely well below the median shopper’s. So I wanted a gift card.

“We don’t do gift cards. You have to exchange for an item in-store,” your HIC paraphrases the store clerk who is not at fault here in this story. I find out that those relaxed athleisure trousers cost an eye-watering $119. I feel disgusting typing that.

Your HIC, perturbed, pores through the racks and racks of muted yoga wear. And not a purple in sight!

I must say I’ve never seen such boring looking clothes in my life.

So I look at the running shorts - $70!! Insane. I’m not going to spend that sum on a pair of running shorts. And how would I even get running shorts and something else without paying an additional fortune?

Fine, I’ll look through the t-shirts - $78! A long-sleeve one with a hood cost an additional $40.

So I go through the socks ... $14 for a single pair! How do folks come out of this place with multiple bags?

I feel the pressure.

I hate the idea of purchasing a $128 hoodie, I really do. I’ve never bought a hoodie that expensive before. Definitely won’t again.

So I exit the store spending an additional $10 on a hoodie from Lululemon that doesn’t look that different from a $20 hoodie one can purchase from Old Navy.

Again, I understand how entitled this hoddle comes across. Lululemon is not my store. And I hope I never step inside one again.

Fitzie's track of the day: This Must Be the Place (Naïve Melody), by Talking Heads

