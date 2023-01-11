Lucas Moura to leave Spurs this summer after club opts not to extend contract

This season will be Lucas Moura’s last one at Tottenham Hotspur. According to Mike McGrath at the Daily Telegraph, the Brazilian attacker’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and Tottenham have decided not to exercise a one-year extension clause. He will leave the club this summer on a free transfer and can sign with any club he wishes.

This really shouldn’t be seen as a surprise. Lucas himself has been laying the groundwork for his departure for months, saying to a Brazilian podcast last month that while he is happy at Spurs he’s considering all his options. Reports circulated in recent weeks that he was considering a move back to his first club, Brazilian first division club Sao Paolo, this summer but that a January move was unlikely.

The biggest issue for Lucas has been his inability to stay healthy this season. He’s been dealing with a series of injuries this season and hasn’t played a minute of football since a one-minute cameo against Leeds before the World Cup. Antonio Conte seems to like him and his experience, but it’s clear that at age 30 he’s unlikely to be more than a role player at Spurs going forward. There isn’t a club that’s going to pay actual money for him, so it makes sense for everyone’s sake to part company at the end of the season.

Lucas came to Spurs with a lot of promise and while he’s had his moments (Miracle of Amsterdam, anyone?) he’s shown signs that he’s slowing down lately and doesn’t really seem to fit Antonio Conte’s tactics that well. Much of what he brings to the squad can be replicated by Bryan Gil, who is nine years his junior. It’s time, and I think even he would agree with that assessment.

Lucas has claimed he has ten years of football left in his legs. We’ll see about that, but I have no doubt that he’ll land with a club where he will be useful and appreciated. And if he ever does get healthy this spring, I’m sure we’ll see him play yet before his departure.