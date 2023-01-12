The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, January 12

Good morning! Today’s header image is of Wayne Burnett, head coach of Tottenham’s U-21 squad.

Pierre Emil-Hojbjerg made us Spurs fans proud (though he always makes us proud) this past week after he was named the Danish Male Footballer of the Year - even beating out Christian Eriksen!

It seems Denmark wasn’t only giving one sporting award or accolade in these last seven days, however.

First, let’s congratulate Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard as being named the 2022 Danish sportsperson of the year. Congrats, Jonas!

The host of the 2022 sport gala in Denmark? None other than Caroline Wozniacki.

And Wozniacki even got a recognition of her own, being inducted into the Danish Sports Hall of Fame (that is a strange looking sculpture of her though)

A two-time Danish sportsperson of the year herself (2010, 2018), Wozniacki is a former women’s tennis World No. 1, 2018 Australian Open champion, a two-time US Open finalist and won 30 singles titles in her tennis career.

More than that, she was always a gracious sportsperson on and off the tennis court (even signed a tennis ball for a young HIC in Indian Wells, 2009/10?). She even does some on-air work today and greeting Serena Williams at the New York City Marathon finish line in 2014.

I do miss seeing her out on the court. She was never the strongest player out there, but such a strong all-court player with a beautiful backhand who mastered the counter-punching game.

Congratulations on a terrific tennis career, Caro.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Just My Imagination, by The Rolling Stones

And now for your links:

What are Destiny Udogie and Spurs’ other loanees up to? Find out in Alasdair Gold’s roundup

The Guardian on what Gareth Bale means to Wales

The Athletic ($$) on why Lionel Messi remains a ‘political pawn’ at Barcelona

Sebastien Haller makes first appearance with Dortmund since cancer treatment