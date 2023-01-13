The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Friday, January 13

good morning!

After four years I have deleted my gym playlist.

It isn’t that I’ve stopped going to the gym, it’s that I listen to the same songs all the time. It’s boring!

And it really screws up all my spotify lists, libraries and end-of-years. I only ever listen to Motley Crue, Iron Maiden and AC/DC during the gym.

I deleted the playlist last week, and have since resorted to listening to Spotify-made playlists to get me through my workouts. Was I the only one working out to Casey Jones last week?

Your HIC loves a playlist. You hoddlers know that.

And so I ask you, hoddlers, to send me your gym playlist recommendations! What do you listen to when you’re pumping iron. Iron Maiden?

What do you listen to when you hit the treadmill? OK GO?! (is that a band?).

Hurry - I got to get to the gym after work today and it’s hard to get those gains when you’re playing James Taylor’s greatest hits!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Body Movin’, by the Beastie Boys

And now for your links:

