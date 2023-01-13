Fourth round of the FA Cup set for Spurs

The latest news regarding Tottenham Hotspur has come out.

No, it's not any transfer news.

Instead, it's the date and time of the fourth-round FA Cup fixture with Championship side Preston FC. Kick-off between Tottenham and Preston FC at the Deepdale Stadium will take place on Saturday, January 28th at 6:00 p.m. (UK time).

Earning their way into the next round of the FA Cup after a grueling 1-0 win over Portsmouth last Saturday, Spurs found out all the information needed to travel Northwest to take on a Preston FC side that currently sits 10th in the Championship, but are within striking distance of a playoff spot. Preston moved on from their third-round fixture with a 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town.

The two clubs haven’t faced one another since the League Cup in the 2009 season when Tottenham’s Peter Crouch hat-trick gave way to an easy 5-1 win for the Lilywhites.