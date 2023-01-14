Aston Villa Women vs. Tottenham Women: Match Thread and How to Watch

Hey! Hey you! Are you fully COYS and are ready to cheer on Beth England who is now wearing a Tottenham Hotspur shirt? Then this is the open thread for you! Tottenham Hotspur Women are set to play Aston Villa Women away today with their shiny new England international almost certainly leading the line for them.

But it won’t be easy. Aston Villa have some England internationals of their own in Jordan Nobbs, Beth Mead, Lucy Staniforth, and Jill Scott. Villa are currently three points ahead of Spurs in the table and have plenty of talent in their squad. Spurs are in the middle of a dismal run of form. But if they can get England’s England the ball and an open look at goal, good things might happen.

Let’s get our WOSO on. This is your open thread. COYS!

Lineups

To be posted when released by the clubs.

How to Watch

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspurs

Bescot Stadium, Walsall, England

Time: 12:30 PM UK, 7:30 AM ET

TV: none

Streaming: The FA Player

