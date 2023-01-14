Saturday football open thread

Well, this didn’t get posted in time for the Manchester Derby, but I guess now’s as good a time as any for an open thread. Here’s your place to talk about the rest of today’s Saturday football action.

Saturday Premier League Schedule

Brighton vs. Liverpool

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester City

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Everton vs. Southampton

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), not televised UK

Stream: nbcsports.com

Wolves vs. West Ham

10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Brentford vs. Bournemouth

12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK

TV: NBC, Sky Sports

Stream: nbcsports.com