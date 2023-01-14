Saturday football open thread

Well, this didn’t get posted in time for the Manchester Derby, but I guess now’s as good a time as any for an open thread. Here’s your place to talk about the rest of today’s Saturday football action.
Saturday Premier League Schedule
Brighton vs. Liverpool
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester City
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Everton vs. Southampton
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised UK
Stream: nbcsports.com
Wolves vs. West Ham
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Brentford vs. Bournemouth
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBC, Sky Sports
Stream: nbcsports.com
