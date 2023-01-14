 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday football open thread

More football!

By Dustin George-Miller
/ new
AFC Bournemouth v Everton FC - Premier League Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Well, this didn’t get posted in time for the Manchester Derby, but I guess now’s as good a time as any for an open thread. Here’s your place to talk about the rest of today’s Saturday football action.

Saturday Premier League Schedule

Brighton vs. Liverpool
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock

Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester City
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock

Everton vs. Southampton
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised UK
Stream: nbcsports.com

Wolves vs. West Ham
10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. UK
TV: none
Stream: Peacock

Brentford vs. Bournemouth
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBC, Sky Sports
Stream: nbcsports.com

More From Cartilage Free Captain

Tottenham Hotspur News 24/7

Loading comments...