Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal: Match Thread and How to Watch

You don’t need me to tell you how important this one is for Tottenham Hotspur’s season. With the race for top four somewhat crowded and every point mattering, Spurs task over the next few weeks is a daunting one. In order to keep pace, they’ll need to get results today and in a pair of matches against Manchester City, who are hoping that Spurs do them a favor today and beat the Gunners.

Arsenal are the surprising leaders as we approach the midway point of the season, and they would love nothing more than to do the double over Spurs and increase their buffer to eight points over City. The good news is that Spurs are as healthy as they’ve been in months and should see Rodrigo Bentancur return to the lineup. We’ll see if the boys have it in them to take points off the league leaders.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kick-off.

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 4:30 PM UK, 11:30 AM ET

TV: Sky Sports (UK)

Streaming: Peacock (USA), DAZN (CAN)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!