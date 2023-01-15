Tottenham issues statement condemning fan violence after NLD loss

If you were like me and turned off the North London Derby as soon as the final whistle blew, you’d be forgiven for missing the drama that took place afterwards. While the teams were still on the pitch, a Tottenham Hotspur fan appeared to jump to the edge of the barrier behind the Arsenal goal and attempt to kick keeper Aaron Ramsdale out of anger.

Video of the incident is below.

Some fireworks between Arsenal and Tottenham at the final whistle. #MyPLMorning | #TOTARS pic.twitter.com/6OD2c4E7cY — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 15, 2023

The young man (and yes, of COURSE it was a young man) stood on the barrier and shoved a foot into Ramsdale’s back before scarpering up the rows of seats trying to get out of the way. Notably, none of the other fans in the stands attempted to stop him.

The incident took place moments after a heated exchange of words between Ramsdale and Richarlison that ended with a pretty petty shove to Ramsdale’s head by the Brazilian. Apparently Granit Xhaka was close to getting involved as well but Mikel Arteta was able to hold him off.

Tottenham just issued a statement on its website condemning the incident and saying that the fan, if identified, will most certainly be banned from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

We are appalled by the behaviour of a supporter that attempted to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of today’s match. Violence in any form has no place in football. The Club has reviewed its CCTV footage to identify the supporter and will be working with the Met Police, Arsenal and Aaron Ramsdale to take the strongest possible action, including an immediate ban from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. — Statement, Tottenham Hotspur

We at Carty Free echo that statement. It’s never fun to lose to your rivals, especially at home and especially ESPECIALLY in a year where your rivals are very likely to now win the Premier League. However, there is never EVER any excuse to attack players. I hope that fan is identified. I hope he never gets to watch Spurs play in person again. There is no room in Spurs fandom for that kind of deplorable behavior.