The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Tuesday, January 17

You wanna talk about a club in disarray? Let’s talk about Scunthorpe United.

This club was a mainstay in the third and fourth tiers of the English pyramid during my FM days.

But last year the club were relegated to the Vanarama National League, ending a 72-year stay in the English Football League. And it’s very possible that this club, once debt free, ends in administration.

They currently sit bottom of the fifth tier and dipping into semi-professional status.

Scunthorpe have won eight of their last 82 matches.

The freefall and financial catastrophe that Peter Swann brought onto the club came to a boiling point on Saturday, as fans stormed the pitch in protest of his ownership.

Watch: Scunthorpe United fans running onto the pitch in the 70th minute to protest against owner Peter Swann. #Iron #UTI pic.twitter.com/UNqvS0kHWA — Arif Ahmed (@ArifAhmedITV) January 14, 2023

The club said interim boss Michael Nelson was “thoroughly disappointed” by the fans’ actions at the weekend, though he is quoted by the BBC as saying “I’m not going to tell them that they’re wrong for doing it”.

The club was earlier charged with a winding up petition over an allege unpaid tax bill. Swann is trying to sell the club.

A sale of the club won’t save Scunthorpe this season. They’re dropping down into the sixth tier of the football pyramid.

But for the city’s sake, and for the club with ties to Kevin Keegan, Graham Taylor and Billy Sharp, a takeover must be completed as soon as possible.

