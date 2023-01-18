 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DONE DEAL: Spurs Women sign Mana Iwabuchi on loan

Ball progression!

By Abbie Rose
/ new
Mana Iwabuchi Signs For Tottenham Hotspur Women Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur Women have signed creative attacking midfielder Mana Iwabuchi on loan from Arsenal.

Mana is an incredibly fun and creative attacking midfielder. She’s also played as a second striker with Japan in a 4-4-2, and has featured at striker and winger throughout her career. No matter where she is on the pitch, she brings genius levels of technical ability–standout dribbling, immense intelligence, and solid passing to top it off. She also has a decent shot in her when called upon. Spurs fans may particularly remember her goal-of-the-season nominated strike for Aston Villa against us in 2021.

Spurs signed Chelsea star Beth England earlier in the January transfer window. It was a great start, but Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Aston Villa proved it wasn’t enough. Spurs struggled to get England the ball at times, and seemed overrun in midfield. A player like Mana will help with ball progression, and free up her fellow midfielders for more defensive work. If the reports are true, and Kit won’t be back until March, Mana will be crucial for us.

We’ll also be crucial for Mana. Mana has only played 29 league minutes for Arsenal. Though she’s had a few more in the Champions League (enough to get another eye catching goal, in fact), she’ll need more than that if she wants to get back to her best ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

I think we’re going to love watching her. In fact, I’m almost upset that we have to wait three whole days before we get to see her play (or maybe more, what do I know?). In the meantime, please enjoy this comp:

More From Cartilage Free Captain

Tottenham Hotspur News 24/7

Loading comments...