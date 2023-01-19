Romano: Arsenal close to signing Leandro Trossard

Good news — Leandro Trossard is heading to North London! Bad news — it’s for the OTHER North London team. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Arsenal are in final negotiations to sign the Belgian winger from Brighton & Hove Albion.

More on Trossard deal scoop. Been told tslks are very advanced as Arsenal are prepared to close tje deal in the next hours. Not early stages but progressing fast for permanent move. ⚪️ #AFC



Full agreement reached on personal terms, it will be long-term contract for Trossard. pic.twitter.com/U30QWziaB7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2023

Trossard notably had a huge falling out with Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi in the past weeks and is basically out of the side, with Trossard’s agent actively looking for another club. There were initial suggestions that Tottenham were taking a look at signing the 28-year old winger as an extra attacking option, and David Ornstein even said Spurs had made a £12m bid for him that was rejected. Spurs never followed up with another bid.

I had my doubts about Trossard being a good fit for Conte and even a good value for the money considering his age and profile, but he is a good player. Heading to Arsenal would be annoying, but only because it’s Arsenal not because he’s going to be a game-changer for them. I’m sure he’ll be a perfectly good squad player for them.

Cue the inevitable online meltdown from Spurs fans who probably were “meh” on Spurs signing him 48 hours ago.