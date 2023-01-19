Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

A mid-week trip to the Etihad Stadium is on the menu today as Tottenham Hotspur try to stop the bleeding against second place Manchester City.

It’s not been a fun week at Hotspur Way. Frustrations over the 2-0 defeat at the hands of rival Arsenal and mixed messaging regarding both Antonio Conte’s future and the January transfer window have dominated the week’s headlines. Without sounding ominous, this is starting to feel like the end of another cycle and the only thing that can break that is winning. The problem with that is a win today helps Spurs in the race for Champions League football, but also helps Arsenal with their buffer at the top of the table.

Sometimes, you just have to mind your own yard and this is the case. Spurs need wins.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kick-off.

How to Watch

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England

Time: 8:00 PM UK, 3:00 PM ET

TV: Sky Sports (UK)

Streaming: Peacock (USA), DAZN (CAN)

