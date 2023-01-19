Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham: Spurs blow 2-0 halftime lead, everything sucks

Hope, as Emily Dickinson wrote, is a thing with feathers. At first, at the City of Manchester Stadium on a cold Thursday night, Tottenham’s hope was gloriously fluffy and bright. Then it got scalded, and then plucked to within an inch of its life. Tottenham got some good first half goals — one from Dejan Kulusevski and a late rebound header from Emerson Royal off of a blocked shot from Harry Kane, and took an incredible 2-0 lead into halftime.

Sounds good, right? Let me introduce you to Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

City came roaring back, with Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland each scoring within three minutes to level the score. Spurs, perhaps predictably, crumbled. Riyad Mahrez scored again to put the Citizens up 3-2, and while Ivan Perisic had a golden opportunity to level deflected off the crossbar later on, Mahrez added a fourth late to put the dagger in and twist. The final score was 4-2 and my wife should lock the liquor cabinet doors for my sake.

Here are my match reactions.

Reactions