The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Friday, January 20

good morning all - I only have energy for a short hoddle today after yesterday’s behemoth entry.

David Crosby died on Thursday at the age of 81, his representatives said.

A very sad day for music indeed.

The influential guitarist was one of the most important musicians in history, forming two of the most formidable groups in the 1960s: The Byrds and CSNY. These two bands were at the forefront of the 1960s folk-rock scene and their milestone records helped institute the counter-culture movement in the US.

Crosby was a volatile figure, and throughout much of his life had turbulent relationships with his bandmates.

CSNY was one of my favourite bands in college (which I attended a a handful of decades after Deja Vu). I remember listening to Crosby, Stills & Nash and Deja Vu. One of my favourites is Almost Cut My Hair, which is our featured track today.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Almost Cut My Hair, by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

And now for your links:

The Athletic ($$) writes on the grieving Antonio Conte

Dan KP: Conte, pressure and Tottenham’s collapse against City

EFL Championship, League One and League Two final match days rescheduled because of King Charles’s coronation