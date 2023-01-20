The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Friday, January 20

good morning all - I only have energy for a short hoddle today after yesterday’s behemoth entry.
David Crosby died on Thursday at the age of 81, his representatives said.
A very sad day for music indeed.
The influential guitarist was one of the most important musicians in history, forming two of the most formidable groups in the 1960s: The Byrds and CSNY. These two bands were at the forefront of the 1960s folk-rock scene and their milestone records helped institute the counter-culture movement in the US.
Crosby was a volatile figure, and throughout much of his life had turbulent relationships with his bandmates.
CSNY was one of my favourite bands in college (which I attended a a handful of decades after Deja Vu). I remember listening to Crosby, Stills & Nash and Deja Vu. One of my favourites is Almost Cut My Hair, which is our featured track today.
Fitzie’s track of the day: Almost Cut My Hair, by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
And now for your links:
The Athletic ($$) writes on the grieving Antonio Conte
Dan KP: Conte, pressure and Tottenham’s collapse against City
EFL Championship, League One and League Two final match days rescheduled because of King Charles’s coronation
Loading comments...