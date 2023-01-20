Chelsea asked Tottenham about Ziyech for Bissouma swap

Most of the Tottenham Hotspur transfer stories this window has been about Spurs’ pursuit of Sporting right back Pedro Porro. We know how that’s going (it’s bad!). But how about THIS for a rumor? According to Matt Law (lol I know) in the Telegraph [£], Chelsea has made an inquiry with Tottenham about possibly purchasing Yves Bissouma in January. The move apparently included Hakim Ziyech going the other way. Spurs reportedly have no interest.

Chelsea are in a pretty weird position. Since Abramovitch solid the club Todd Boehly took over as chairman, the Blues have been spending like drunken sailors, buying players like they’re collectible figurines. If we include Spurs academy grad and current PSV winger Noni Madueke which looks likely to be done soon, Chelsea will soon have Madueke, Ziyech, Mykhailo Murdryk, Raheem Sterling, Cristian Pulisic, Omari Hutchinson, Kai Havertz, Christopher Nkunku, and Callum Hudson-Odoi all on their roster. And that’s just the attacking midfielders.

The latest Swiss Ramble, which came out yesterday, made it appear as though long contracts and amortized fees have kept the Blues clear of Financial Fair Play difficulties, but they’re going to have to offload some players soon, and they could be in REAL trouble if they don’t somehow qualify for the Champions League. Something’s gotta give, and there’s the thought they might hold a fire sale this summer for some of their unwanted talent. That’s also maybe why they’re considering a Ziyech for Bissouma swap, even though Bissouma only joined Spurs this summer.

But there’s also the fact that Bissouma played a key midfield role for Chelsea manager Graham Potter when he was managing Brighton & Hove Albion. Combine that with the fact that Bissouma has been underperforming and used sparingly under Conte, much to everyone’s surprise, and honestly I think it’s a deal that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy should take a long look at, especially if the offer is something like Ziyech + cash.

Bissouma is a good player, but he hasn’t shown it much at Tottenham. Plus, the skills he brings to the team are duplicated by several other players already at the club, including Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Oliver Skipp. Bissouma’s 26 years old now, and is unlikely to improve a ton over where he is now. What Spurs need is a proven, creative attacking midfielder, and Ziyech certainly fits the bill. Ziyech isn’t a young guy by any means — he turns 30 in March — but he would improve Tottenham’s attack and is a plus passer, especially into the box, something that Tottenham kind of desperately need.

Law doesn’t make it sound like this is much of a possibility. He’s probably right — this doesn’t look like the kind of deal that Tottenham would consider, especially in January. But considering the way things are going now, it’s something that I think they probably should consider. And if not Ziyech, Spurs should certainly be looking at whoever Chelsea ends up trying to offload in the fire sale inevitably coming next summer, because there will be some solid talent heading out for (hopefully) a good price.