Saturday football open thread

Hey gang! Tottenham Hotspur may be hot garbage, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some other Premier League football matches today. We have a full slate of Saturday matches, highlighted by Liverpool vs. Chelsea in the early match. And what’s funny about that is that LIverpool vs. Chelsea is a clash between the ninth and tenth teams in the table. Wild, huh?

Here’s your open thread. The usual rules apply.

Saturday football matches

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK

TV: not televised (US), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Streaming: Peacock

Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock

Leicester vs. Brighton

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock

Southampton vs. Aston Villa

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock

West Ham vs. Everton

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock

Crystal Palace vs Everton

12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com