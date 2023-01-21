Saturday football open thread

Hey gang! Tottenham Hotspur may be hot garbage, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some other Premier League football matches today. We have a full slate of Saturday matches, highlighted by Liverpool vs. Chelsea in the early match. And what’s funny about that is that LIverpool vs. Chelsea is a clash between the ninth and tenth teams in the table. Wild, huh?
Here’s your open thread. The usual rules apply.
Saturday football matches
Liverpool vs. Chelsea
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK
TV: not televised (US), BT Sport 1 (UK)
Streaming: Peacock
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock
Leicester vs. Brighton
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock
Southampton vs. Aston Villa
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock
West Ham vs. Everton
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock
Crystal Palace vs Everton
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
