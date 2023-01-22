Sunday football open thread

Happy Sunday, everyone. I didn’t get up early enough today to watch the scintillating match between Sampdoria and Udinese, but if I had I might have been able to watch Harry Winks play against Destiny Udogie. IDK, might have been more interesting than anything Spurs have put out there for a while.

Anyway, there are a few Premier League matches today and this is your place to talk about them. The usual match thread rules apply, especially the one about spiders.

Sunday Football Schedule

Manchester City vs. Wolves

9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)

Stream: nbcsports.com

Leeds vs. Brentford

9 a.m .ET / 2 p.m. UK

TV: not televised (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. UK

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com