Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

Here we go. A rare Monday night fixture for Tottenham Hotspur is on the cards as they head across town to Craven Cottage to face Fulham.

The bad times are continuing as Spurs have won just three matches in their last ten. Fulham are also doing well this season and are dangerous at home. However, their metrics aren’t as good as their record, and so this looks like a good chance for Spurs to arrest their current slide.

At least let’s hope so!

UPDATE: The match has been delayed by 15 minutes due to transport issues in London.

⏰ Kick-off in tonight's @premierleague fixture at Fulham has been delayed until 8.15pm due to transport issues. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 23, 2023

Lineups

How to Watch

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Craven Cottage, London, UK

Time: 3:15 PM UK, 8:15 PM ET

TV: USA Network (USA) Sky Sports (UK)

Streaming: NBCSports.com (USA)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!