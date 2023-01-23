Fulham 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Kane pulls level with Greaves and fires Spurs to away win

A win! Incredible! Tottenham Hotspur went across town to Craven Cottage against a Fulham team that has ambitions of their own, and in a hard fought match in the bitter cold, delayed 15 minutes by a rail closure, Tottenham got three points with a 1-0 win and Harry Kane made history — Kane scored in the first minute of extra time in the first half, a lovely low strike assisted by Son Heung-Min, that put him level with the late, great Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham’s joint all-time top goal scorer with 266 career goals.

I’m gonna be honest — the delayed start to this match meant I missed a not-insignificant chunk of the late second half as I was commuting home, but these are my notes from the parts I did see. (I was later informed most of that commute was spent while Aleksandr Mitrovic was on the ground hurt).

Reactions