Transfer Rumor: Spurs trying to hijack Everton’s loan move for Danjuma

Tottenham Hotspur has entered the race to try and beat Everton FC for the loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal.

Initially set to join the Merseyside club for the rest of the Premier League season, the final workings of the paperwork were placed before a mystery club put its name in the race to sign the Dutch winger.

The mystery club as we have all seen reported in the last hour or so is Tottenham.

Tottenham have offered loan deal for Danjuma, also discussing buy option clause — Spurs feel they can get it done and hijack the deal after Everton agreement.



Danjuma, travelling to London — after medical and media done with Everton on Saturday/Sunday.

Playing only 10 matches (two goals) this season in La Liga, Danjuma was set to take his talents back to the Premier League to leave the dysfunction that has occurred at Villarreal.

With Everton making the move to fire Frank Lampard yesterday with the club sitting 19th in the table, a possibility could have risen that Danjuma and his agent weren’t keen to play for the club anymore.

Set to arrive in London later today, Spurs truly feel that they have hijacked Everton’s chances of getting a player that could possibly keep the club up for another Premier League season.

Danjuma will look to not only regain some type of form that brought eyes on the winger during Villarreal’s Champions League run a year ago but also grab his first Premier League goal after failing before in his first stint with AFC Bournemouth.

Who entirely knows if this is a Conte ask or a Levy bargaining trade? Either way, it is a possible January incoming.