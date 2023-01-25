The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Wednesday, January 25

happy wednesday everyone —

When former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon was unmasked on Fox’s The Masked Singer in 2021, the punk legend revealed he joined the show to cheer up his wife of 45 years, Nora, who is suffering from Alzheimers.

Lydon told the Mirror that he’s become his wife’s “full-time carer”. He told the Mirror that “for me the real person is still there. That person I love is still there every minute of every day and that is my life.”

He compared her condition to something of a “permanent hangover”.

Now, Lydon and his band Public Image Ltd dedicated the group’s upcoming Eurovision song to Nora. Public Image Ltd may represent Ireland in the upcoming contest.

Lydon described the song as a “love letter” to his wife.

Titled Hawaii, Lydon said the US state is where he and his wife spent a magnificent holiday there. This song, he told The Sun, is a way of giving something back to his wife of nearly five decades.

“It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most,” he said in a statement.

“It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.”

It’s a lovely song, actually, and an uplifting one also.

The line “Remember me, I remember you” is particularly evocative.

Regardless of if Lydon does get picked to compete for Ireland during Eurovision, it is a wonderful tribute to his wife.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Hawaii, by Public Image Ltd

And now for your links:

