Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: player ratings sans theme

Happy Wednesday, Spurs fans. Tottenham Hotspur picked up a really important win at Fulham on Monday, a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage that keeps them, perhaps improbably, in the hunt for top four and snaps a pretty yucky stretch of results. Harry Kane was the goal scorer, and that same winning strike brought him level with the late, great Jimmy Greaves at the top of Tottenham’s all-time goal list.

The hope is that this can be a catalyst for a sustained run of more positive results — we’ll see about that, but three points are three points. On to the FA Cup this weekend!

This is boring, I know, but I’ve had a really busy week and the creative spark is just not firing at the moment, so this is a player ratings article without at theme. There’s likely going to be a lot to write on today and I’d rather just get this up and out. So here you go — your player ratings for the win over Fulham, sans theme.

4 stars:

Emerson Royal (Community — 4.0): In the match recap I mentioned how Emerson has done well when he is put in a position where he can support Kulusevski and not be relied upon to generate offense. Against Fulham, he was one of Spurs’ best overall performers and actually one of the more creative options in the attacking third. But oh, that crossing...

Harry Kane (Community — 4.0): I’m not sure this was one of Kane’s better overall performances, but his moment of brilliance got Spurs the win and put him level with Greaves, so it would be churlish not to rank him any lower.

3.5 stars:

Hugo Lloris (Community — 3.5): Better. Definitely better. Made a couple of good stops, no major screw-ups and I can’t believe I’m speaking about Hugo freakin’ Lloris in this way but here we are.

Cuti Romero (Community — 3.5): Booked for a high boot and looked a little reckless at times, but that’s just standard Cuti. Tottenham’s best overall defender on the day.

Dejan Kulusevski (Community — 3.5): Deki was the primary offensive outlet on a day when there wasn’t a ton of it. Seemed to be a little off his feed on the offensive end. Maybe still rounding into fitness?

3 stars:

Ben Davies (Community — 3.0): Defended well enough and put a nice header across goal for a Kane chance in the second half.

Rodrigo Bentancur (Community — 3.5): Didn’t impose himself in the same way that he did against City, but was the more composed of the two central midfield players.

Eric Dier (Community — 3.0): Took a whack to the melon but defended Mitrovic well, and that guy can be a load. No major complaints.

Antonio Conte (Community — 3.0): Look, it was a win but it wasn’t a good performance and the same issues persist. This was also the most subdued I’ve seen Conte on the sidelines, I think ever. Let’s get him a therapist.

2.5 stars:

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Community — 3.0): Maybe not a popular opinion, but I was not super impressed with his match. A lot of industry, a lot of sideways passing, not a lot of substance or influence.

Richarlison (Community — 2.5): I don’t know if I’m more frustrated with Richarlison for not making more of his limited opportunities, or with Conte for not giving Richy opportunities and when he does in the wrong position.

Son Heung-Min (Community — 2.5): More of the same for Sonny, unfortunately — he just looks completely bereft of confidence at the moment and probably deserves to be dropped. He did have an assist though, so an extra half star boost.

2 stars:

Ivan Perisic (Community — 3.0): I think he’s cooked, y’all. Wasted chances, subdued play, poor passing. This is worrisome.

Tom Carroll Memorial Non-Rating

Yves Bissouma