Gold: Spurs have greenlit a Djed Spence loan, Brentford & Leicester interested

With the loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma now in the bag, Tottenham Hotspur have officially “broken the seal” on this transfer window, and based on the rumors now flying, it could shape up to be an interesting — and busy — final week of January.

But while we wait for further Pedro Porro updates, we have news on a potential outgoing deal — Alasdair Gold is now reporting in Football.London that Spurs have given the green light for Djed Spence to leave on loan for the second half of the season.

Gold specifically mentions two Premier League teams — Leicester City and Brentford — as possibilities for Spence, but in between the lines is the suggestion that there could be other teams interested as well. I’d be perfectly fine with Spence heading to either the Bees or the Foxes, assuming that he’d actually get minutes and wouldn’t be stuck as firmly on the bench there as he would at Spurs. If he’s going to have a Tottenham future and not be forever labelled a “club signing” then he needs experience at the top level. A Premier League loan would certainly give him options.

And if you read even further between the lines, it might suggest some interesting and hopeful possibilities with the Porro deal. Antonio Conte didn’t let Spence leave on loan in the summer, likely because he joined so late. But if he’s ready to sanction a loan for Spence now, it could hint that things are going well in the make-or-break Porro talks currently taking place in Portugal. On the other hand, if Porro falls apart, maybe so will any potential loan for Djed. It could go either way! But let’s choose to be hopeful.

Fans have been baying for Spence to get minutes at Spurs this season after all of the notable struggles at the right wing back position, but when it comes to the question of why he’s NOT playing more, I think Occam’s Razor suggests that he simply isn’t ready. That’s not a bad thing, necessarily, and why a loan might just be the best thing for his career in the short to medium term.

Let’s see where this goes.