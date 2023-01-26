The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, January 26

good morning everyone. i had another hoddle planned but it i have just gotten home (11:20pm) and have to wake up for work in six hours. so enjoy this hoddle instead.

Burnley have made some great announcement signings these past few windows. Remember that Fawlty Towers and Bruce Forsyth ones? I sure do.

And maybe not every one of you readers got those references. But I have a feeling you’ll get this one. Check out Burnley’s announcement of Lyle Foster:

Once upon a time... pic.twitter.com/7V18jjZLg8 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 25, 2023

As far as transfer announcements go, this has to be up there with one of the best in the social media age.

I can’t fault anything about this. It’s an unheralded scene from a great movie, but to throw Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in there somehow? Fantastic.

Will Tottenham have any signings before the January window closes? I hope so. Even more, I hope they can step up their game to Burnley’s level.

