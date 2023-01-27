The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Friday, January 27

happy friday all -it isn’t every day your hic has the chance to write about Preston. There’s a more fleshed-out preview of the FA Cup coming, but I’m not gonna pass up this opporunity.

Do you think just because they beat Birmingham 2-1 last weekend means they’re legit? Well, let me tell you: Birmingham are terrible. Every year they are terrible. And every year Preston are a mid- to low-table club. It’s the Championship.

It would be nice to say Troy Parrott, Tottenham loanee and the image guy today, made some sort of impact during the 10 minutes he was on the pitch. But he didn’t change the game that much.

They don’t really score a tonne, either. Just 26 goals in 28 games - that’s third lowest in the league.

Preston are what I will bill as a “pretender” in the push for the EFL Champ playoff race (that’s for next week’s hoddle). Sure, they are just two points out of sixth, but a dismal scoring record and a negative goal differential bode ill for a serious push.

Let’s get to some fun facts though:

Where do Preston play: Deepdale Stadium. Their ground is older than THFC!

Who’s their manager: Ryan Lowe. There have been 16 managerial changes throughout the Championship clubs this season, but Lowe has remained!

What’s their badge: Well there’s a lamb with a halo holding a cross that bears the English flag. Below the lamb are the letters “PP”, which stands for Princeps Pacis - or “Proud Preston”.

There are different ways to associate the lamb and flag. One could link it to the town’s much earlier days, when it was referred to as “Priests’ Town”, with the lamb carrying Christ-like symbolism.

The club in 2014 gave the bade a minor redesign mostly to highlight their invincible season way back in 1888-89.

It really is one of the best badges out there. Eat your heart out, Morecambe.

What’s there to do in Preston: Tonnes of fun things! How about a birds of prey sanctuary, or a wild boar park?

A bonus fun fact: Preston was originally a cricket club!

Fitzie’s track of the day: Standing On The Verge Of Getting It On, by Funkadelic

And now for your links:

Speaking of Parrott, here’s a roundup of the Tottenham Hotspur loanees

The Athetlic ($$): Tottenham spent big in WSL but need direction

Marcelo Bielsa reportedly in London for further talks with Everton over managerial vacancy

NY Times ($$): USMNT in limbo amid investigations and departures

Wigan sack manager Kolo Toure