Sevilla interested in bringing Bryan Gil back on loan this month

In 2019, Tottenham Hotspur signed Bryan Gil from Sevilla in a deal that was a part exchange for Erik Lamela. Now it seems that Sevilla’s new manager wants him back. Jorge Sampaoli, appointed in October, is on record as saying that he has personally contacted Gil about a move when he was managing Marseille last season, and wants to bring him to Seville on loan before the close of the January transfer window.

In quotes printed in Relevo, Sampaoli stated that he identified Gil as a talent on the flanks last season, and that he thinks the Spaniard would be an excellent addition to his Sevilla side in the second half of this season.

“I already wanted him when I was at Marseille. I spoke personally with him at that time. He is a player who would contribute on the wings. However, there is a difference between desire and possibility.”

That’s because Tottenham is apparently not at all interested in letting Bryan go. Relevo states that they beat back an approach for Gil from Sevilla already this window. That hasn’t stopped Fabrizio Romano from suggesting that Sevilla will keep trying, however.

Sevilla want Bryan Gil as priority target for the final days of January, talks will take place with Tottenham ⚪️ #THFC



Sampaoli: “I called Bryan directly, he’s the right player for us as new winger. I already wanted to sign Bryan Gil when I was Olympique Marseille coach”. pic.twitter.com/6W2vP9iTXm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2023

Bryan has had some bright moments for Spurs during a pretty dark time when Spurs were going through an injury crisis on the offensive side of the ball. He’s played well enough as an understudy to Dejan Kulusevski that Spurs seem to want to keep him around instead of letting him go on loan. I’m not sure, however, whether the recent addition of Arnaut Danjuma on loan will change that calculus.

We might get a chance to see Bryan this weekend when Spurs visit Deepdale to play Preston North End in the FA Cup, and from what Romano says above, Sevilla might try again to work out a deal to bring Bryan in. I’m not going to say that this won’t happen — a lot stranger things have happened in the closing days of a transfer window — but based on what we know at present, it doesn’t seem like Spurs are keen to push Bryan out the door.