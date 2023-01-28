Saturday FA Cup open thread

Tottenham Hotspur play Preston North End in one of the later slots of today’s slate of FA Cup matches, but there’s a bunch of matches that take place earlier.

While few FA Cup matches are televised in the United Sates, ALL of them are streamed on ESPN+. That’s pretty cool, so long as you’ve got a subscription to the service. Think of it this way — when else are you going to be able to watch Accrington Stanley, Fleetwood Town, or Grimsby Town play football? This is practically a smorgasbord of lower league football, and it’s great.

So here’s your FA Cup open thread, and I challenge you — pick a match that you might not normally watch and give it a shot. See what you think. Maybe you’ll see some FA Cup magic! And, assuming Spurs take care of business today, one of these teams could be Spurs’ next opponent (but it also could be Manchester City).

Saturday FA Cup schedule

All matches are streamed in the United States on ESPN+. UK TV listings noted when applicable.

7:30 a.m. USA / 12:30 p.m. UK

Walsall vs. Leicester City

Accrington Stanley vs. Leeds

10:00 a.m. USA / 3:00 p.m. UK

Southampton vs. Blackpool

Ipswich vs. Burnley

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Fleetwood Town

Fulham vs. Sunderland

Luton Town vs. Grimsby Town

Bristol City vs. West Brom

Blackburn Rovers vs. Birmingham City

3:00 p.m. USA / 8:00 p.m. UK