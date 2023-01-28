Preston North End vs. Tottenham: game time, match thread and how to watch

The FA Cup is back, and can’t you feel the magic? Tottenham Hotspur are in Lancashire to face Preston North End at the wonderfully-named Deepdale Stadium in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Preston is where Tottenham youth striker Troy Parrott is currently on loan; thankfully rules prevent him from playing against his home club.

Preston are 11th in the Championship at present, but are three points out of fourth place. They also are known for playing a relatively sicko form of defensive football and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if they sit lots of men behind the ball today and are tough to break down.

Tottenham could field a relatively strong team, though there are doubts as to whether Harry Kane will start after playing vs. Fulham with a fever and battling illness this past week. Could we see a debut for new loan signing Arnaut Danjuma? We might!

Lineups

TEAM NEWS: This is how North End line up against @SpursOfficial this evening! #COYW #pnefc pic.twitter.com/mvU8oPkUfm — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 28, 2023

How to Watch

Preston North End vs. Tottenham Hotspur (FA Cup 5th Round)

Saturday, January 28, 2023

1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. UK

TV: not televised (USA), BBC One (UK)

Stream: ESPN+ (USA, subscription), BBC iPlayer (UK)

