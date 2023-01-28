Preston 0-3 Tottenham: Son Heung-min delivers big in win

The Fourth Round of the FA Cup saw Tottenham Hotspur dictate the game with heavy possession numbers. Wanting to see this style of play for months now being on the forefront, Spurs struggled to break down Preston’s defense for a large portion of the game.

Then in the 51st minute, Son Heung-min broke the deadlock with a left-footed finish that left the goalie stunned. Happy to see him break out of the funk and back into the scorers’ sheet, Son delivered once more. Holding onto a 1-0 lead and just hoping to see Spurs get over the line, Son sealed the contest with his second goal of the night. Getting the brace on a shot from inside the box that beat the keeper on his near side, Sonny got the love and support from the team and the traveling supporters once more.

Knowing Harry Kane was on the bench battling an illness, Sonny delivered when Spurs needed him most.

In doing so, the comfortable lead allowed Antonio Conte to make some changes as Arnaut Danjuma came on for the final 20 minutes for his debut. Grabbing his debut goal on a scuffed shot, his ability to get into the box and position himself for chances will be great.

