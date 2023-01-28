Preston 0-3 Tottenham: Son Heung-min delivers big in win

The Fourth Round of the FA Cup saw Tottenham Hotspur dictate the game with heavy possession numbers. Wanting to see this style of play for months now being on the forefront, Spurs struggled to break down Preston’s defense for a large portion of the game.
Then in the 51st minute, Son Heung-min broke the deadlock with a left-footed finish that left the goalie stunned. Happy to see him break out of the funk and back into the scorers’ sheet, Son delivered once more. Holding onto a 1-0 lead and just hoping to see Spurs get over the line, Son sealed the contest with his second goal of the night. Getting the brace on a shot from inside the box that beat the keeper on his near side, Sonny got the love and support from the team and the traveling supporters once more.
Knowing Harry Kane was on the bench battling an illness, Sonny delivered when Spurs needed him most.
In doing so, the comfortable lead allowed Antonio Conte to make some changes as Arnaut Danjuma came on for the final 20 minutes for his debut. Grabbing his debut goal on a scuffed shot, his ability to get into the box and position himself for chances will be great.
Notes:
- Yes, Spurs have had an easier journey than some other top clubs in the FA Cup, but today’s game showed what Spurs can do when they really control the game
- The Bentancur and Bissouma partnership did well. Bissouma and Bentancur both did stellar jobs of winning the ball to keep Spurs on the attack and it worked in Danjuma’s goal.
- Dejan Kulusevski. Not really certain what words we can use to describe his importance to this club and how much better the team looks with him on the pitch.
- The backline didn’t have many opportunities to give the game away. It helped that the opposition wasn’t good but Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga did good jobs tonight.
- Time to continue to build momentum as Manchester City visits Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next Sunday. Can Kane get the record-breaking goal in front of the home crowd?
