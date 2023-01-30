Bryan Gil in Spain to finalize loan return to Sevilla

It’s already been an eventful morning for Tottenham Hotspur. But while one incoming deal is (apparently) on life support, it looks very very likely that an outgoing deal will get done today. According to multiple reports, Bryan Gil is currently in Spain completing a medical ahead of a return to Sevilla on loan for the rest of the season.

Understand Bryan Gil is now already in Spain in order to undergo medicals and sign the contract as new Sevilla player ⚪️ #Sevilla



Verbal agreement reached yesterday with Tottenham on loan deal with no buy option clause included. pic.twitter.com/LkruREZUhT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2023

Here’s the part where I joke Ha ha ha unless someone hijacks the deal at the last minute lolololol how droll I am but honestly I expect this gets done. For starters, it appears to be a deal that everyone wants to have happen and there aren’t really any other clubs waiting in the wings to GAZUMP for Bryan. Someone also spotted Gil at the Seville airport where he said he’s “muy contento” to return to the club that sold him to Spurs initially.

Bryan Gil “muy contento” de regresar al #SevillaFC.



Te lo hemos contado en @BesoccerSevilla. pic.twitter.com/GZxUaSewuw — José Manuel Rodríguez (@jmrodriguezper) January 30, 2023

The loan is reportedly a straight loan with no purchase option or obligation, so Bryan’s heading back to London this summer. It does make you wonder however just how solid his future at Tottenham actually is if he can be this easily displaced.

We’ll get a DONE DEAL up when the club announces it.