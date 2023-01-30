 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bryan Gil in Spain to finalize loan return to Sevilla

There he gone?

By Dustin George-Miller
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal FC - Premier League Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It’s already been an eventful morning for Tottenham Hotspur. But while one incoming deal is (apparently) on life support, it looks very very likely that an outgoing deal will get done today. According to multiple reports, Bryan Gil is currently in Spain completing a medical ahead of a return to Sevilla on loan for the rest of the season.

Here’s the part where I joke Ha ha ha unless someone hijacks the deal at the last minute lolololol how droll I am but honestly I expect this gets done. For starters, it appears to be a deal that everyone wants to have happen and there aren’t really any other clubs waiting in the wings to GAZUMP for Bryan. Someone also spotted Gil at the Seville airport where he said he’s “muy contento” to return to the club that sold him to Spurs initially.

The loan is reportedly a straight loan with no purchase option or obligation, so Bryan’s heading back to London this summer. It does make you wonder however just how solid his future at Tottenham actually is if he can be this easily displaced.

We’ll get a DONE DEAL up when the club announces it.

