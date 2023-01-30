Gold: Spurs complete signing of academy striker Soonsup-Bell

It’s not the transfer everyone expected today, but here you go — according to Football.London’s Alasdair Gold, Tottenham Hotspur have completed a free agent signing of 19-year old former Chelsea academy product and striker Jude Soonsup-Bell.

I wrote a little about Soonsup-Bell in the Weekend Roundup when this news first emerged — he’s apparently pretty talented but decided to run his contract down at Chelsea and look for new opportunities. I don’t know much about him and won’t pretend otherwise, but he’s being signed to make up the numbers in Spurs’ academy. Gold states that he’ll stick around the Spurs U21s for the rest of this season, but the club expects to loan him out somewhere this summer. Soonsup-Bell made his Chelsea full debut last season in the Carabao Cup under Thomas Tuchel

Tottenham often don’t announce youth team signings on social media, so we may or may not get an official announcement that this is a done deal. But it sure seems like it is! Youth prospects are fun things on which to hang our hopes and dreams, so let’s hope Mr. Soonsup-Bell, which 100% does not sound like the surname of a Football Manager youth regen, can do some good things in the coming months and years, or at least enough good so that we can flip him for a small profit down the road.