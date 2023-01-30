Rumor: Djed Spence looks to be heading to Rennes for loan

Looking to find playing time since arriving at Hotspur Way after his summer transfer to the club, Djed Spence is finally getting a chance to showcase his skills.

However, it will be while he’s out on loan and not for the Lilywhites.

Playing seven minutes through the course of four Premier League matches, Spence has accepted to go out on loan to Rennes FC.

While Tottenham looked to keep the 22-year-old right wing-back in the Premier League to further his progression, Spence made up his mind to go abroad. The speculation could have been that the clubs such as Nottingham Forest and Brentford wanted some sort of loan with a buy option. However, Spence made it easy on the club with his choice.

Rennes are closing in on deal to sign Djed Spence on loan until the end of the season. Understand it's straight loan, no buy option clause.



Spence has personally decided to join Rennes after many proposals.



Both Spence and Bryan Gil leave on loan.

Currently sitting fifth in Ligue 1 and still playing in the Europa League, Spence has an opportunity to get as much game time as possible to prove to Antonio Conte that he wasn’t just a club signing, but the answer to the problems.

Good luck to Djed as he joins fellow loanee Joe Rodon who both have chances to get crucial minutes.