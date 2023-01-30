DONE DEAL: Bryan Gil seals loan back to Sevilla in La Liga

It’s done. Bryan Gil was already spotted in the Seville international airport earlier today making this the least surprising of all Tottenham Hotspur transfer stories of the day. But now it’s been confirmed by the club — Gil is returning to Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season.

This is a straight loan — no purchase obligation, no clauses, no options. He’s heading there to help Jorge Sampaoli win matches and to learn how to two-foot tackle opponents in your own penalty area by Erik Lamela. There’s a certain irony that, 18 months after sending Lamela and £25m to Sevilla for Gil, we’re now sending Gil right back to Sevilla. But I guess the writing’s been on the wall for a while, and the addition of Arnaut Danjuma on loan makes it somewhat official.

I dunno, y’all. I have my doubts that Gil will ever be a key player for Spurs based on what I’ve seen from him thus far, but if he is he’ll need to play football, a lot. He won’t do that this season at Spurs, so this a good move for him personally and for the club. Spurs didn’t seem interested in giving teams even an option to buy him after his loan concludes, so maybe that’s a good sign, no idea.

