All good! Pedro Porro to Tottenham deal back on after last-ditch negotiations

Breaking news from The Internet™ – on a day that saw Tottenham Hotspur’s verbal agreement to purchase Pedro Porro from Sporting CF nearly fall completely apart, it’s all going to work out just fine.

It’s okay! Nothing to see here!

Tottenham have now reached agreement with Sporting Lisbon to sign Pedro Porro. Fee Spurs will pay for 23yo Portugal int’l right wing-back is €45m. Deal was revived today after overnight collapse & is now on to paperwork @TheAthleticFC #THFC #SportingCP https://t.co/iGx45GM5op — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 30, 2023

So this is both relieving and deeply, DEEPLY hilarious, made even more so by unconfirmed reports that Daniel Levy personally stepped in to finish negotiations that fell apart while conducted by intermediaries representing the club with Sporting. I thought it was a GOOD thing that Levy was taking a back seat in transfer dealings? Hmmmm.

But regardless of HOW it happened, it’s good that it did. Pedro Porro’s transfer to Tottenham might be a bit of an overpay, but it directly addresses a position of need in Antonio Conte’s side and represents the club backing him for players that are high on his wish list. Pedro Porro should make Tottenham Hotspur a better football club, and that’s in the end what we all want.

The deal is expected to be finalized tomorrow, on deadline day.