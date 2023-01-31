The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Tuesday, January 31

happy transfer day everyone!

Normally I’d do an EFL Championship roundup today, but I know you all only care about one thing: the end of the transfer window. So we’ll do the roundup tomorrow.

Instead, let’s recall some of the crazier ends to transfer windows that we remember.

When I think of “crazy end to a transfer window”, I normally think of the whole Paulo Dybala saga. Which really was only what, 12 hours?

Let me tell you, I had no idea what was going on when I woke up that morning. I couldn’t make out which tweets or reports were legit. And even the legitimate ones I couldn’t tell which was the most recent update.

We all know how that turned out - booo.

I did enjoy a previous window where Spurs hijacked Everton’s deal for Moussa Sissoko (poor Everton).

Who knows what the end of this window will bring. Maybe Chelsea have a couple hundred million pounds laying around for Enzo Fernandez or any other player.

Share your favourite and least favourite deadline-day stories here!

I would say this year’s drama surrounding Pedro Porro is certainly a tale to be told.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Good Luck With That, by the Wolcott Curran Collective

And now for your links:

Dan KP: Davinson Sanchez on his lack of playing time at Spurs

The Athletic ($$) takes a look at the Premier League deadline day deals to watch

Leeds confirm signing of Weston McKennie

Everton announce Sean Dyche as their new manager

Gennaro Gattuso (remember him?) leaves La Liga club Valencia by mutual consent