DONE DEAL: Djed Spence completes loan to Stade Rennais

Djed Spence will get some minutes for the second half of the season, but it will not be with Tottenham Hotspur. The fullback is headed across the English Channel to France to play for Ligue Un side Rennes. The deal is a straight loan until the end of the season with no option to buy.

Djed Spence has joined Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.



Smash it, Djed — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2023

This might seem like a weird deal, but with the proper context, it makes a lot of sense. Sky Sports, BBC, and other outlets were reporting much of the same thing: Premier League clubs were practically tripping over themselves for Spence’s services, but they wanted an option or even an obligation to buy at the end of the season. Spurs management balked at this, which shows that there is still belief in Spence’s future at the club.

It is a tad strange that not a single Premier League club, especially ones that are relegation threatened like Leicester City didn’t back off on those demands and at least try to get him in for the remainder of the season to try and avoid going down to the Championship. Their loss is Rennes’ gain as the French side are currently fifth on the table and only six points out of a Champions League place. Spence will potentially get not just quality minutes, but minutes with a good side fighting for European football.

Spence will be back after the season is over. Hopefully by then we know what the club has in store for him. Best of luck in France, Djed! We’ll see you soon.