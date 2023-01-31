DONE DEAL: Spurs announce signing of academy striker Jude Soonsup-Bell

Tottenham Hotspur doesn’t usually make a big deal out of academy signings. So it’s a bit unusual to see that Spurs have now formally announced the signing of 19-year old striker Jude Soonsup-Bell from Chelsea on a free transfer.

We are pleased to confirm the addition of Jude Soonsup-Bell to our Development Squad.



Welcome to Spurs, Jude — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2023

I didn’t expect we’d get the formal photos, maybe just a shot of him signing his contract or something in the Getty archives. But instead we get the full guy-holding-up-the-shirt promotional photos. Cool!

Soonsup-Bell is expected to go straight into Tottenham’s U21s before the club finding a loan for him during the 2023-24 season. I don’t know enough about this kid to know whether he has a shot of cracking the Tottenham first team at all, but from what I’ve read he’s played at various England international youth levels along with several of Tottenham’s other U21 players and is a talented player. If nothing else, he seems like a guy that we can flip for a small profit in a few years, since he joined us on a free.

New players are fun! I look forward to watching Soonsup-Bell play with the U21s over the next few months.