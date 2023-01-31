DONE DEAL: Pedro Porro finally joins Tottenham

After a few months of hearing how many wanted to see Sporting CP’s Pedro Porro play for Tottenham Hotspur — even playing against them twice in the Champions League — Porro is joining the North London club.

It took a month's worth of waiting to see the two clubs agree on a €45m total fee to allow the Spanish right-wing-back to come to the Premier League.

AI really is taking over



Transfer announcements will never be the same again... pic.twitter.com/jJzXI34iRz — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 31, 2023

Obligations of course stood in the way before an official announcement today, with Sporting seemingly moving the goalposts earlier in the week on Spurs. But, agreements came to be as Spurs even gave a 15% reduction on Marcus Edwards’ sell-on clause to make the two clubs come to terms.

Joining Spurs on an initial €5m loan fee for the remainder of the season, Porro signed a five-and-a-half-year deal.

Not even stepping foot on the pitch with his new team yet, Porro already has the supporters' eyes. Maybe it's his stunning looks and crisp smile, or his ability to deliver deadly balls into the box that's racked up six assists in the Primeira Liga. Fans now can picture those deliveries for Harry Kane and company.

Antonio Conte seems to have his right-wing-back on lock now as Porro ensures the Italian that the style of play he wants can be delivered to cause more havoc on opposing defenses.