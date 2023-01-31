DONE DEAL: Harvey White heading to Derby County on loan

It’s transfer deadline day so we here at Cartilage Free Captain tend to lower our standards a little bit when it comes to transfer rumors. I don’t often use Football Insider as a primary source, but in this case I’d like for this to happen so I’m writing it up — In an EXCLUSIVE, Tottenham Hotspur academy grad and midfielder Harvey White is set to head to Derby County on loan for the rest of the season.

EXCLUSIVE!



- Derby County have agreed to sign 21-year-old Tottenham midfielder Harvey White on loan. ✅✍️



- The Rams had to fend off interest from West Brom, Luton, Oxford United and Barnsley to complete the deal. ⚔️ — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) January 31, 2023

Honestly, I can’t believe White hasn’t already been on 2-3 loans by now and it’s kind of ridiculous that he hasn’t. Conte LOVES this kid, and that could be why he’s stuck around for so long — Antonio has praised his coachability and ability to play in a variety of positions on several times this season. White notably played as a false nine in the two post-World Cup friendlies before Harry Kane returned to training and is seen as a player with a solid future in professional football.

Derby would also be a good landing spot for him — they’re near the top of the League One table and likely will finish in a playoff spot. I think I’d have preferred he go to a Championship club if I had any say in the matter, but at least he’s heading out to play regular football. West Brom, Oxford, Luton, and Barnsley were the other clubs reportedly interested in taking him.

As always, wait for the official announcement because Bat Country flags fly forever.

UPDATE: it’s official!