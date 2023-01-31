Summarizing Tottenham Hotspur’s January 2023 transfer window

Well, I’ve certainly seen busier transfer deadline days as a Tottenham Hotspur fan. (I’ve also seen... several... substantially less busy days.) The January window has slammed shut and we did have some movement — a couple of players in, a few players out on loan, and one player weirdly waived entirely (and possibly for a hilarious reason)

In a lot of ways this window clarifies a few things, especially as we look to what could be a VERY consequential summer 2023 transfer window. We have a better idea of who’s in Antonio Conte’s plans and who isn’t, what areas need more addressing and what players may soon be out the door permanently.

But then again, we still don’t know if Antonio Conte will even be Tottenham’s manager past this spring, so who knows!

Anyway, here’s the summary of all of Spurs’ transfer dealings in January.

Incoming Player Club Price Player Club Price Arnaut Danjuma Villarreal Loan w/purchase option (£25m) Pedro Porro Sporting CF Loan w/purchase obligation (45m) Jude Soonsup-Bell Chelse Free transfer