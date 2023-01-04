Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur take a trip across London to Selhurst Park for an evening matchup with Crystal Palace.

Spurs aren’t exactly setting the world on fire right now after a listless 2-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa over the weekend. We could re-hash everything that’s been said since the end of that match and today, but there’s no point. Spurs supporters are tired of hearing the excuses and justification for what essentially amounted to two wasted hours on New Year’s Day. Spurs have fallen out of the Top 4. While they’re five points out of that last Champions League spot, the upcoming schedule is brutal and could see Spurs fall much lower in the table.

Spurs have to get three points today to get their confidence going, or they face a run that includes league leaders Arsenal and two matches with City in short order while on the slide.

Lineups

Tonight's team to face Crystal Palace pic.twitter.com/8G7xVFZlBM — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 4, 2023

How to Watch

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspurs

Selhurst Park, London, England

Time: 8:00 PM UK, 3:00 PM ET

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Streaming: DAZN (CAN)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!