Spurs Women fullback Esther Morgan returns from Coventry loan

Tottenham Hotspur Women fullback Esther Morgan has completed her half-season loan at Coventry United. It’s unclear whether the young defender will remain at Spurs or head out on loan elsewhere.

As my loan with Coventry comes to an end I wanted to say a massive thank you to all of my teammates, coaches, and everyone else that made up this team, as well as the fans that made my short time here so special ❤️Good luck to the team for the rest of the season pic.twitter.com/2KeJ8u5GzI — Esther Morgan (@esthermorgan1h1) January 4, 2023

Esther is a lifelong Spurs fan and often attends men’s games with the rest of her family. She won over many hearts in a spirited performance against Manchester United where she lost her shoe at the halfway line but still raced back to make a tackle.

At Coventry, Esther played her way back to full fitness after her horrifying quad injury in early 2022. She ended up making a big impression amongst Coventry fans in two starts and two substitute appearances in all competitions.

Sad loss to Coventry this-Esther is a quality player & on return from injury was really starting to find her feet & show what she could do.

Hope this loan ending is because Spurs want to give her more WSL game time because she's some talent. Good luck & we in Cov will miss you! https://t.co/hv5SC57Pt1 — Paul Wheeler (@paulwradio) January 4, 2023

Rumor has it Coventry wanted to keep Esther, but Spurs refused. It remains to be seen whether Esther will stay at Spurs and fight for a fullback spot, or whether she’ll head out on loan somewhere else. Personally, I’d rather give her a look in at right back than continue to play Amy Turner out of position, but that could change if Spurs bring in a new fullback. There’s a long way to go in the transfer window, so stay tuned to find out!