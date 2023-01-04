 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spurs Women fullback Esther Morgan returns from Coventry loan

Welcome back, Big Est

By Abbie Rose
Tottenham Hotspur Women Training Session Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur Women fullback Esther Morgan has completed her half-season loan at Coventry United. It’s unclear whether the young defender will remain at Spurs or head out on loan elsewhere.

Esther is a lifelong Spurs fan and often attends men’s games with the rest of her family. She won over many hearts in a spirited performance against Manchester United where she lost her shoe at the halfway line but still raced back to make a tackle.

At Coventry, Esther played her way back to full fitness after her horrifying quad injury in early 2022. She ended up making a big impression amongst Coventry fans in two starts and two substitute appearances in all competitions.

Rumor has it Coventry wanted to keep Esther, but Spurs refused. It remains to be seen whether Esther will stay at Spurs and fight for a fullback spot, or whether she’ll head out on loan somewhere else. Personally, I’d rather give her a look in at right back than continue to play Amy Turner out of position, but that could change if Spurs bring in a new fullback. There’s a long way to go in the transfer window, so stay tuned to find out!

