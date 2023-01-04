Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings

Do you remember what it’s like to enjoy watching Tottenham Hotspur? I do. It feels a lot like that match we just watched. Tottenham Hotspur went to Selhurst Park on a bad run of form and with five first team players out, and rolled to a 4-0 shellacking of Crystal Palace. Harry Kane scored a brace, taking him within two goals of Jimmy Greaves’ goal scoring record, while Matt Doherty and Son Heung-Min each chipped in one as well.

That win will come as a huge relief to Spurs fans who have been struggling to find anything good to support in this club lately. With an FA Cup against Portsmouth this weekend and a HUGE home NLD also on the horizon, it was desperately needed.

It’s time to rate the players.

